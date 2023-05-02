Tom Hanks and Bono join book festival line-up in Dublin next month

ACTOR TOM HANKS and famed singer Bono are set to appear at the Dalkey Book Festival next month.

The annual festival, which began in 2010, has arranged a busy programme of literary events from 15 to 18 June.

Bono will feature during the festival at a discussion event with columnist Fintan O’Toole on 18 June.

Fellow former U2 member The Edge (David Evans) is also set to take part in the festival in a discussion with physics professor and presenter Professor Brian Cox and an event with artist Oliver Jeffers, both on 18 June.

Meanwhile, Tom Hanks will discuss his debut novel The Making of Another Motion Picture Masterpiece at the festival on 16 June.

Other confirmed speakers include author and New Yorker writer Masha Gessen, New York Times columnist David Brooks, author and comedian Ruby Wax, and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Richard Ford.

The full programme is available to view on the festival’s website.