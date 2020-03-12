Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus

ACTORS TOM HANKS and Rita Wilson have confirmed that they have tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement released this evening, the husband and wife said they were both in Australia and were feeling unwell.

He said they were experiencing chills and slight fevers, which resulted in them getting tested by health officials.

The statement read:

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia,” Mr. Hanks said in a statement. “We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers, too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

“Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated,” he said.

They said they are following protocols and will be isolating themselves as long as health officials determine is necessary.

According to the New York Times, Hanks is playing the role of Colonel Tom Parker, Elvis Presley’s eccentric manager, on a film about Presley’s life.

Production on the film, which is being directed by Baz Luhrmann, is set to begin on Monday.