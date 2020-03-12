This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Thursday 12 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus

Hanks is due to start filming in Australia on Monday.

By Christina Finn Thursday 12 Mar 2020, 1:20 AM
1 hour ago 3,331 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5043178
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

ACTORS TOM HANKS and Rita Wilson have confirmed that they have tested positive for coronavirus. 

In a statement released this evening, the husband and wife said they were both in Australia and were feeling unwell.

He said they were experiencing chills and slight fevers, which resulted in them getting tested by health officials. 

The statement read:

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia,” Mr. Hanks said in a statement. “We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers, too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

“Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated,” he said.

They said they are following protocols and will be isolating themselves as long as health officials determine is necessary.

According to the New York Times, Hanks is playing the role of Colonel Tom Parker, Elvis Presley’s eccentric manager, on a film about Presley’s life. 

Production on the film, which is being directed by Baz Luhrmann, is set to begin on Monday.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie