Tuesday 12 October 2021
Murder probe launched after Irishman's death in Gori, Georgia

His body was discovered on Saturday.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 12 Oct 2021, 4:15 PM
42 minutes ago 7,796 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5572572
Tom Kennedy.
Image: GoFundMe
Tom Kennedy.
Tom Kennedy.
Image: GoFundMe

POLICE IN GEORGIA have launched a murder investigation after the body of an Irishman was discovered in a river in the eastern European nation.

The body of Tom Kennedy, from Claremorris in Mayo, was found in the Mtkvari River in Gori on 9 October.

Police in the region allege that Tom (28) had been socialising with several Georgian nationals before a row took place. The men are accused of beating Mr Kennedy and throwing him in the river while he was unconscious.

Efforts are now being made to repatriate Tom’s body to Ireland.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by his cousin in a bid to raise money for his repatriation.

Four men have appeared in court charged with murder, while one other has been accused of failing to disclose the crime to the police. They were refused bail today, police said. 

Tom’s cousin, Olivia Barrett, said: “We are absolutely devastated. There are no words. Life will never be the same again without our beautiful talented boy.

“It is currently very difficult to repatriate Tom home due to the Covid-19 restrictions, so we are setting up this GoFundMe Page to raise funds to bring Tom home as soon as possible. Any funds raised over what is required will be donated to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, which is providing invaluable support to the Kennedy and Barrett family at this extremely difficult time.”

