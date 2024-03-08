Shane Lowry the clubhouse leader after second round at Bay Hill, Rory McIlroy six shots back

SHANE LOWRY IS the clubhouse leader after his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.

Lowry, the first round leader after a blistering back nine paved the way for his 66, was one-under today with a 71. A birdie on the 18th nudged Lowry back into the lead, a short putt after a brilliant second shot, and that was a timely boost after he had dropped shots on the 15th and 17th.

That leaves him seven-under for the tournament, one shot ahead of a trio of players on six-under – Will Zalatoris, Hideki Matsuyama and Brian Harman – who are still out on the course in the second round.

Rory McIlroy fired a two-under 69 and is in a tie for 26th on one-under, six shots off the lead. After

Seamus Power had a disappointing two-over 73 today to stand at two-over for the tournament, but at the moment is in line to make the cut.

Lowry reached the eight-under mark twice during his round to put daylight between him and the rest of the field. He recorded three birdies in four holes between the 3rd and 6th, while later his birdie at the 13th, put him at that figure.

McIlroy’s round saw him have six birdies and four bogeys. He was one-under for his front nine, dropped shots at his next two holes, but rebounded strongly with birdies at the 12th, 13th and 16th holes.

Meanwhile, Tom McKibbin is tied for third after his second round at the Jonsson Workwear Open in South Africa.

The Belfast native followed up yesterday’s 67, with a 64, leaving him two shots off the leader, Italy’s Matteo Manassero, who finished the day on 15 under par.

McKibbin also trails South Africa’s Oliver Bekker by one shot, while he shares third with Spanish duo Angel Hidalgo and Ivan Cantero.

Elsewhere, Stephanie Meadow is tied for sixth at the Blue Bay LPGA in China.

The Antrim native finished the day three shots off the lead, which is held by Narin An of South Korea and USA’s Sarah Schmelzel, who are both on nine-under-par.

Meadow produced a 68 to put herself in contention having shot a 70 in her opening round.

You can view the leaderboard for the Jonsson Workwear Open here and the Blue Bay LPGA here.

