Tuesday 7 July, 2020
Former Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan due in court charged with assault

Tom Meighan quit Kasabian on Monday with the band releasing a statement saying he was dealing with ‘personal issues’.

By Press Association Tuesday 7 Jul 2020, 10:34 AM
Tom Meighan, former Kasabian frontman.
Image: PA
Tom Meighan, former Kasabian frontman.
FORMER KASABIAN FRONTMAN Tom Meighan is due in court today charged with assault.

The rock singer, 39, is expected to appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court accused of assault by beating on 9 April this year.

He quit Kasabian on Monday with the band releasing a statement saying he was dealing with “personal issues” and wanted to concentrate on “getting his life back on track”.

He subsequently wrote on Twitter: “Following today’s announcement I just wanted to let you all know that I am doing well. I’m in a really good place now.

“Thanks for all your love and support. I’ll be seeing you all very soon.”

Meighan’s departure from Kasabian leaves guitarist Serge Pizzorno and bassist Chris Edwards as the only remaining founding members, with current drummer Ian Matthews joining the group in 2004.

It is not clear whether Kasabian will seek to replace Meighan as lead vocalist.

