Sligo man who was assaulted during burglary last year dies in hospital

TOM NILAND, THE man who was seriously injured in an aggravated burglary in Co Sligo last year, has died in hospital.

In January 2022, he was the victim of a “vicious” assault at age 73 when his home was broken into by three masked men. He was brought to Sligo University Hospital at the time in critical condition and was put on life support.

Gardaí subsequently charged three men with aggravated burglary.

“An Garda Síochána can confirm Tom Niland passed away this morning, Saturday 30th September 2023, at Sligo University Hospital,” gardaí said in a statement this afternoon.

“May he rest in peace,” the statement said.

“The family of Tom Niland have appealed for their privacy at this time.”