Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Saturday 30 September 2023 Dublin: 12°C
Alamy Stock Photo Sligo University Hospital
# Crime
Sligo man who was assaulted during burglary last year dies in hospital
Tom Niland was brought to hospital in critical condition in January 2022 after he was assaulted in his home.
8.2k
0
1 hour ago

TOM NILAND, THE man who was seriously injured in an aggravated burglary in Co Sligo last year, has died in hospital.

In January 2022, he was the victim of a “vicious” assault at age 73 when his home was broken into by three masked men. He was brought to Sligo University Hospital at the time in critical condition and was put on life support.

Gardaí subsequently charged three men with aggravated burglary.

“An Garda Síochána can confirm Tom Niland passed away this morning, Saturday 30th September 2023, at Sligo University Hospital,” gardaí said in a statement this afternoon.

“May he rest in peace,” the statement said.

“The family of Tom Niland have appealed for their privacy at this time.”

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie
@laurenanna_1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags