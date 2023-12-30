Advertisement
Tom Wilkinson was twice nominated for Oscars. PA
RIP

The Full Monty actor Tom Wilkinson dies aged 75

Wilkinson was nominated for Academy Awards for his roles in In The Bedroom in 2001 and Michael Clayton in 2007.
1 hour ago

THE OSCAR-NOMINATED ACTOR Tom Wilkinson has died aged 75, his family has announced.

The British actor, well known for his role in The Full Monty as former steel mill foreman Gerald Cooper, died “suddenly” on Saturday.

His death was confirmed in a statement shared by his agent on behalf of his family.

The statement read: “It is with great sadness that the family of Tom Wilkinson announce that he died suddenly at home on December 30. His wife and family were with him.

“The family asks for privacy at this time.”

Wilkinson was nominated for Academy Awards for actor in a leading role for In The Bedroom in 2001, and again as actor in a supporting role for Michael Clayton in 2007.

He most recently reunited with his The Full Monty co-stars, Robert Carlyle and Mark Addy, in a Disney+ series of the same name.

The original 1997 comedy about an unlikely group of men stripping won an Oscar for best original musical or comedy score and was nominated for three others, including best picture and best director.

