Independent TD Tommy Broughan announces he will not seek re-election

INDEPENDENT TD TOMMY Broughan has announced that he is not running for re-election in Dublin Bay North.

The former Labour Party TD, who was first elected to the Dáil in 1992, has campaigned on a number of issues such as crime, housing, health, unemployment as well as changing Ireland’s timezone.

In November 2011, he opposed and voted against the renewal of the blanket bank guarantee and was expelled from the Labour parliamentary party.

Since then he has worked as an Independent TD.

Over the course of the 32nd Dáil, Broughan has submitted some 4,033 parliamentary questions – a high number by any measure.

Speaking to TheJournal.ie, Broughan said he wanted to continue his work as a TD but found it increasingly difficult to do so from the independent sidelines, as he put it.

He added that he always wanted to serve in a left-of-centre government but could see that that was not happening.

When asked about his memorable work over the last 28 years, Broughan said he has worked to highlight road safety, as well as crime issues, which is a big concern in the area.

He said he is also proud of the legislation he managed to get over the line, such as the trade union recognition bill he advocated for over 20 years ago.

Broughan’s announcement today comes days after Minister of State Finian McGrath, also from the same constituency, announcing that he is also not running for election.

With two of the veteran TDs not seeking re-election, the Dublin Bay North constituency is now wide open as 8 February approaches.

Richard Bruton (FG) and Sean Haughey (FF) are set to retain their seats, but all eyes will be on who takes the remaining two seats.

Those possibly tipped to take those seats are the Green Party’s David Healy, Aodhán O’Riordain (Lab), Denise Mitchell (SF), Cian O’Callaghan (Social Democrats) or Catherine Noone (FG).

However, it is all to play for.

As Broughan told TheJournal.ie this afternoon: “It is in the lap of the gods.”