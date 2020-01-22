This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 22 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Independent TD Tommy Broughan announces he will not seek re-election

He was first elected to the Dáil in 1992.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 22 Jan 2020, 1:42 PM
7 minutes ago 456 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4975430
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

INDEPENDENT TD TOMMY Broughan has announced that he is not running for re-election in Dublin Bay North. 

The former Labour Party TD, who was first elected to the Dáil in 1992, has campaigned on a number of issues such as crime, housing, health, unemployment as well as changing Ireland’s timezone. 

In November 2011, he opposed and voted against the renewal of the blanket bank guarantee and was expelled from the Labour parliamentary party. 

Since then he has worked as an Independent TD. 

Over the course of the 32nd Dáil, Broughan has submitted some 4,033 parliamentary questions – a high number by any measure. 

Speaking to TheJournal.ie, Broughan said he wanted to continue his work as a TD but found it increasingly difficult to do so from the independent sidelines, as he put it. 

He added that he always wanted to serve in a left-of-centre government but could see that that was not happening. 

When asked about his memorable work over the last 28 years, Broughan said he has worked to highlight road safety, as well as crime issues, which is a big concern in the area. 

He said he is also proud of the legislation he managed to get over the line, such as the trade union recognition bill he advocated for over 20 years ago. 

Broughan’s announcement today comes days after Minister of State Finian McGrath, also from the same constituency, announcing that he is also not running for election.

With two of the veteran TDs not seeking re-election, the Dublin Bay North constituency is now wide open as 8 February approaches. 

Richard Bruton (FG) and Sean Haughey (FF) are set to retain their seats, but all eyes will be on who takes the remaining two seats. 

Those possibly tipped to take those seats are the Green Party’s David Healy, Aodhán O’Riordain (Lab), Denise Mitchell (SF), Cian O’Callaghan (Social Democrats) or Catherine Noone (FG).  

However, it is all to play for.

As Broughan told TheJournal.ie this afternoon: “It is in the lap of the gods.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie