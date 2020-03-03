Far-right activist Tommy Robinson arrested over assault at holiday park

BRITISH FAR-RIGHT activist Tommy Robinson has been arrested after a fight broke out at a holiday park, it has been reported.

The Sun said last night that 37-year-old Robinson got into a row with another man in the pool at Woburn Forest Center Parcs in Bedfordshire.

Witnesses claimed that former English Defence League leader Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, confronted another man before punching him in the face, it added.

Bedfordshire Police confirmed that officers were called to reports of an altercation between two men at the holiday park at around 1.10pm on Sunday.

A spokesman added: “One man sustained an injury to his face, and received first aid at the scene.

“A 37-year-old man from Bedford was arrested on suspicion of common assault and has been bailed until April 2. An investigation is ongoing.”

A Center Parcs spokesman confirmed that police attended an incident at Center Parcs Woburn Forest on Sunday afternoon.

