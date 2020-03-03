This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Far-right activist Tommy Robinson arrested over assault at holiday park

Robinson got into a row with another man at Center Parcs in Bedfordshire, the Sun first reported.

By Press Association Tuesday 3 Mar 2020, 7:27 AM
58 minutes ago 16,175 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5030470
Tommy Robinson leaving a court in Bedfordshire last year.
Image: Kirsty O'Connor
Tommy Robinson leaving a court in Bedfordshire last year.
Tommy Robinson leaving a court in Bedfordshire last year.
Image: Kirsty O'Connor

BRITISH FAR-RIGHT activist Tommy Robinson has been arrested after a fight broke out at a holiday park, it has been reported.

The Sun said last night that 37-year-old Robinson got into a row with another man in the pool at Woburn Forest Center Parcs in Bedfordshire.

Witnesses claimed that former English Defence League leader Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, confronted another man before punching him in the face, it added.

Bedfordshire Police confirmed that officers were called to reports of an altercation between two men at the holiday park at around 1.10pm on Sunday.

A spokesman added: “One man sustained an injury to his face, and received first aid at the scene.

“A 37-year-old man from Bedford was arrested on suspicion of common assault and has been bailed until April 2. An investigation is ongoing.”

A Center Parcs spokesman confirmed that police attended an incident at Center Parcs Woburn Forest on Sunday afternoon.

Comments have been closed as investigations are ongoing. 

