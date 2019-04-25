British far-right figure Tommy Robinson to run in EU elections

BRITISH FAR-RIGHT figure Tommy Robinson says he is running in the upcoming European elections in the UK.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was the founder of the anti-Islam English Defence League and was recently banned from Facebook.

The social media giant said in February that it had banned Robinson for repeatedly “using dehumanising language and calling for violence targeted at Muslims”.

In a post today on his website, Robinson said “the elites have tried to silence my voice” and that he is running for the European Parliament as a way to “fight back”.

Last year, Robinson was jailed for 10 months for contempt of court after filming four men in an ongoing trial and broadcasting the footage online.

The men were subsequently convicted of gang-raping a teenage girl.

Robinson had garnered a large following on social media before his arrest which grew when he was incarcerated.

Recently, he spoke on stage outside the House of Commons during pro-Brexit rallies that were held there on 29 March.

Robison says he will be running in the UK’s North West England region which has 8 seats.