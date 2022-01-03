#Open journalism No news is bad news

Have you seen missing teenager Toni Byrne?

By Zuzia Whelan Monday 3 Jan 2022, 12:05 PM
Image: Garda Press Office
GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 11-year-old Toni Byrne who went missing from her home in Clondalkin, Dublin 22 in the early hours of this morning, Monday 3rd January 2022.

Toni is described as being 5ft tall with a slim build. She has long black hair and brown eyes. It is not known what Toni was wearing at the time she went missing.

Gardaí and Toni’s family are concerned for her welfare. Anyone with any information on Toni’s whereabouts is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

