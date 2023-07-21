Legendary US singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96

TONY BENNETT, THE eminent stylist of American musical standards and the last of the great saloon singers, has died aged 96.

The iconic singer, whose devotion to classic American songs such as I Left My Heart In San Francisco brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died earlier today, just two weeks short of his birthday.

Publicist Sylvia Weiner confirmed Bennett’s death to The Associated Press, saying he died in his hometown of New York.

There was no specific cause, but Bennett had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016.

The last of the great saloon singers of the mid-20th century, Bennett often said his lifelong ambition was to create “a hit catalogue rather than hit records”.

He released more than 70 albums, bringing him 19 competitive Grammys, all but two after he reached his 60s, and enjoyed deep and lasting affection from fans and fellow artists.

Bennett had revealed he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease in 2016, but kept his condition quiet as he continued to work and tour.

“Life is a gift – even with Alzheimer’s,” Bennett tweeted in 2021, linking to an article about his condition.

The hitmaker had a particularly strong career in the past decade, becoming the oldest person ever to reach number one on the US album sales chart with his collection of duets with Lady Gaga.

The 94-year-old went public about his battle with Alzheimer’s Disease in a feature story published in 2021 in AARP The Magazine, the widely circulated periodical of the American Association of Retired People.

Bennett – who trained in the operatic Bel Canto tradition and began his career in 1945 – continued to make music and sing at home to keep his brain stimulated with encouragement from his neurologists, according to the magazine.

He closed out his career with a number of performances with Lady Gaga in 2021.

With reporting from AFP and Cormac Fitzgerald