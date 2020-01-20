This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Garda's family to hold talks with State over compensation for his murder

The 36-year-old was shot dead while attending a domestic incident in Co Louth in 2015.

By Ray Managh Monday 20 Jan 2020, 2:07 PM
28 minutes ago 2,153 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4972475
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

MEDIATION TALKS WILL take place this Friday in a bid to agree a State compensation settlement for the family of garda Tony Golden, who fatally wounded in a murder-suicide attack while on duty in Omeath, Co Louth more than four years ago.

Eamonn MJ Coffey, counsel for Golden’s widow, Nicola, and the couple’s three young children, told Mr Justice Michael Twomey in the High Court today that a mediator had been agreed and settlement talks were set to begin at 11am in Dundalk.

Coffey said that if the mediation was successful, the court would still have to approve the details on behalf of Golden’s three children, Andrew, Lucy and Alex, who reside with their mother in Blackrock, Co Louth.

The outcome of the talks will be mentioned before Judge Twomey next Monday.

The judge was told that in the event of failure, a hearing to decide damages under the Garda Compensation Acts would take at least three days and possibly a full week.

The judge said a hearing date of 10 February had been listed provisionally, but he would be on circuit at that time and a damages trial may be necessary before another judge.

Micheal O’Scanaill SC, who appeared with barrister Joseph O’Sullivan for the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, said it was important any trial should minimise stress on the family and should not be drawn out over successive weeks.

Golden’s wife had been a State nurse with the HSE at the time of her husband’s murder and had not worked since the shooting which took place on 11 October 2015.

Responded to domestic incident

Golden was 36 years old when, in uniform and unarmed, he responded to a domestic violence complaint in Omeath.

He had accompanied Siobhan Philips (23) to the house she shared with her physically abusive partner, Adrian Crevan Mackin, a known dissident Republican who was on bail on charges of IRA membership at the time.

Mackin shot Golden five times and Philips four times, including in her head, before taking his own life.

Philips, who survived her injuries, is living in Co Down. She had two children by Mackin and issued personal injury proceedings against the Garda Commissioner, the Minister for Justice, Ireland and the Attorney General on her own and their behalf.

Talks to settle the compensation claims by Golden and her children have already broken down once.

Ray Managh

