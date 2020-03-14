This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Pubs choosing to close their doors as health experts warn some are too busy to support social distancing

Dr Tony Holohan made the comments at a briefing at the Department’s office this evening.

By Conor McCrave Saturday 14 Mar 2020, 8:46 PM
1 hour ago
THE CHIEF MEDICAL officer at the Department of Health has warned the public to adhere to social distancing guidelines following “anecdotal reports” of pubs and restaurants that are still busy. 

Dr Tony Holohan made the comments at a briefing at the Department’s office this evening in which he confirmed there has been another 39 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus in the past 24 hours, as well as a second death in Ireland. 

“In response to the measures that have been announced over the course of the last number of days, the social distancing measures we’ve spoken about and the importance of those… [there are] a lot of anecdotal reports of pubs that are busy, restaurants that are busy, and it’s important that we get the message out that individuals must listen,” he said. 

“We ask people, in as much as possible, to reduce their discretionary social activity and that means some of the traditional social activity that we enjoy in pubs and restaurants and for people to be aware that there are restaurants and other locations that have tried in an innovative way to implement social distancing arrangements.”

A number of pubs across the country have today announced they are closing their doors as the country gets to grips with the rising number of confirmed cases here. 

Grogans pub in Dublin’s city centre is one of those pubs which is closing its doors and posted notice on social media advising customers that it will reopen at the end of the month. 

“Following advice from the Irish government and the LVA in relation to public gatherings, we will be closing from 12.30am (14th March) until 29 March,” it said. 

“Unfortunately due to the small size of our pub, it is impossible to ensure our customers and staff keep the recommended social distancing .

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused, but the safety of our staff and customers is our number one priority at this unfortunate time, and we believe this is in the best interests of all.”

Sean’s Pub in Athlone also posted a notice on its Twitter account advising customer it is closing from tomorrow night, saying it was “in the best interests of the most vulnerable people in society, our staff and customers”. 

The pubs will close for the two week period in which the Irish government has asked the public to limit its movements, having closed schools, creches and universities, and providing supports to businesses and employees. 

Other parts of the world are taking more extreme measures to combat the virus, with Spain announcing a state of emergency this evening and France set to close bars and restaurants from midnight tonight. 

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

