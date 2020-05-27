Two-metre distance to be raised as Chief Medical Officer briefs ministers on Covid-19 response

THE CABINET IS set to be briefed by the Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan today to answer questions and hear their views on public health advice related to Covid-19.

It is expected that a number of ministers will raise the issue of Ireland’s social distancing rule, amid calls to halve the guideline from 2m to 1m.

Concerns have been raised about the impact that the 2m distance will have on businesses as the country re-opens, as well as people’s ability to use public transport and the capacity of the health service.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said last week that there would be no change to the advice following reports that a reduction to 1m rule was raised by ministers, but Holohan said on Monday that the rule would be reviewed along with all other public health guidelines.

Although some reports stated there were arguments over the matter, it is understood that only a small number of ministers raised the issue of a reduction to a 1m distance.

Other issues raised included provisions for children with special needs and senior citizens, an allowance for golfers to travel 20km, and quicker responses on testing.

The main point of concern for ministers last week, which is expected to be a flashpoint this week, is the mandatory isolation of people arriving in Ireland.

From tomorrow, those entering the country will be required to fill out a form and asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary is among those unhappy with the measure, telling Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio that the measure has no basis in science.

In previous advice to the government, Holohan has said that the isolation of those coming into the country could happen in “isolated centres”.

However, a number of ministers believe this matter would be a step too far, with one stating that it would make Ireland appear like a police state.

The meeting will take place at Government Buildings later today.

With reporting from Christina Finn.