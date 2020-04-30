This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 30 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ministers push back against Chief Medical Officer, urging for some easing of restrictions

One minister said the briefing had “no good news” with another describing it as “very grim”.

By Christina Finn Thursday 30 Apr 2020, 9:08 PM
1 hour ago 40,745 Views 95 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5088823
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

MINISTERS PUSHED FOR  the easing of restrictions during a meeting with Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan today.

Ministers who attended the meeting said Holohan gave no indication that he would recommend lifting restrictions when the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) makes its recommendation to government tomorrow.

The current restrictions, including the advisory that over-70s cocoon themselves by remaining at home during the pandemic, are due to remain in place until next Tuesday. An extension is expected to be confirmed tomorrow. 

One minister said the briefing had “no good news” with another describing it as “very grim”.

Sources said Holohan indicated there would be no easing of restrictions tomorrow. 

The Taoiseach is due to outline the roadmap for lifting the restrictions tomorrow.

He told the Dáil earlier that it would be done in phases, with two to four weeks between each phase.

Ministers were told the current phase of lockdown could last for another three weeks rather than the expected two week extension. 

Any changes coming tomorrow would be “very conservative” said one minister, who added that Holohon said he was “sensitive” to the plight of older people who have to cocoon. 

One minister said there was significant “push back” today from ministers, with concerns being raised about the decision-making process. 

It is understood that Minister for Rural Affairs Michael Ring spoke strongly on the matter, stating the restrictions had gone too far and resulted in the threat of people going bankrupt and businesses not being able to reopen.

One source said there had been little argument with Holohan as he is still seen as a “bit of a God” by some in Cabinet. 

Related Read

29.04.20 'I don't anticipate advice will change': Holohan says it's unlikely ease of restrictions will be announced this Friday

It is believed that Minister of State for Disabilities Finian McGrath took a strong line on supporting carers for people with disabilities by giving them personal protective equipment (PPE). 

He also called for the easing of restrictions for the over 70s, and suggested that some pubs that serve food should be allowed reopen at the same time as restaurants, whenever that phase of reopening begins.  

The issue of sport was also raised with Holohan in terms of people’s mental health. It is understood that Sports Minister Shane Ross raised the prospect of solitary sports such as tennis, golf and swimming returning in an early phase. 

He said sport in Ireland had been “wiped out” and people needed hope it would return soon. It is believed Holohan said he would take that on board.

Sources have indicated that push back on the plan to extend the current restrictions is expected at tomorrow’s Cabinet meeting, with one minister stating that “it won’t get through without comment”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (95)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie