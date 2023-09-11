Donnelly: 'Regardless of what he says about me in his book, Tony Holohan is an extraordinary public servant'

HEALTH MINISTER STEPHEN Donnelly has said that the “regardless” of what former Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan says about him in his new book, he believes he is an “extraordinary public servant”.

Holohan’s memoir, called ‘We Need to Talk’, will be released this month.

He left his position last year after 14 years in the job and having been the chief medical officer during the Covid-19 pandemic.

When asked by The Journal if he thinks he will come off well from the book, the health minister said he did not know how he would fare, but added:

“I think he is an extraordinary public servant regardless of what he says about me in his book.”

Donnelly said it was his “great honour” to to work with him, stating that both men worked together “through a very difficult time for the country and a very difficult time for him personally, with the passing of his wife”.

“He has done this country a huge service. I wish him the very best. I think he’s a lot more to give around areas like public health leadership, around future pandemic preparedness. I think he has a unique experience,” he said.

Donnell said he did not know how he would feature in the memoir, adding: “I would love to get time to read his book. But all I can say is it was a great honor to work with him, to get to know the man, I think he really has served his country very well.”

When asked about when the Covid-19 inquiry will be up and running, the minister said the final terms of reference are being put together at the moment.

He said they are going to be quite broad, but said he has no doubt it will include the healthcare response.

The Taoiseach has signaled that it will be broader than the social and economic response as well, said Donnelly.

He said there is a need to learn “everything we can so that if and when the next pandemic arrives, that we are as well prepared for it as we can be”.