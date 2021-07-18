Unsolicited calls to Holohan and Glynn are 'appalling', says Donnelly

MINISTER FOR HEALTH Stephen Donnelly has described threatening and nuisance calls made to senior members of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) as “appalling”.

The Sunday Independent has reported that Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan and his deputy Ronan Glynn have received unwanted late-night calls from a number of unidentified people.

Gardaí have launched an investigation into the harassment, which they believe is co-ordinated.

Donnelly wrote on Twitter today: “It is absolutely appalling that public health doctors advising Government would be targeted with abuse for doing their jobs in the middle of a pandemic.”

“They have worked relentlessly throughout Covid and have difficult jobs to do. They deserve our respect and support.”

Holohan’s private phone number and his home address were uploaded and circulated among online groups of anti-vaccine protesters and conspiracy theorists.

Gardai believe the information was obtained from an old Eircom telephone book and was not a data breach, according to the Sunday Times.

Facebook confirmed to The Journal on Friday that the post in question had been removed for violating its Community Standards.

Holohan and Glynn have received security advice and additional measures to ensure their personal safety have been put in place. Patrols around their homes have been organised as a precaution.