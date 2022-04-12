#Open journalism No news is bad news

Watt report says it is normal practice for minister not to receive details of every secondment

Dr Holohan says he will not be proceeding with the TCD role as a Professor of Public Health Strategy and Leadership.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 12 Apr 2022, 3:17 PM
36 minutes ago
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

A REPORT INTO Dr Tony Holohan’s appointment at Trinity College states that it is normal practice for the health minister not to be made aware of all the details of every secondment from the Department of Health. 

The report was compiled by the Secretary General of the Department of Health, Robert Watt and given to the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly yesterday. 

The report states that the secretary general of the department oversees a number of secondments every year, and the minister is not always informed of all the details.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said this morning that he had also received and reviewed the report but had not discussed it with the Taoiseach or Green Party leader Eamon Ryan.

On Saturday, Dr Holohan announced that he would now not be proceeding with the TCD role as a Professor of Public Health Strategy and Leadership.

He will still step down from his position as Ireland’s Chief Medical Officer as planned in July. Holohan will chair the new group that replaces the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) until that date.

2watt_90565892 (1) Secretary General of the Department of Health Robert Watt. Source: Oireachtas TV

It was reported last week that the new post was an “open-ended secondment” funded by the Department of Health under the same terms as Dr Holohan’s existing contract. 

Recent reports show the CMO’s salary is around €187,000 per year.

There was confusion in recent days as to why the Department of Health would be paying the salary, with Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath stating last week that there were unusual characteristics to the secondment. 

Government sources have said that it is not possible for a minister to be informed of everything within a department, such as secondments, but that it would have been prudent, though maybe not required, for Watt to inform his line minister of the secondment of such a high-profile figure, such as the chief medical officer. 

Another said that the full report, when published in the coming days, will give the full picture of what took place. 

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that he had received the report and would discuss it with Cabinet tomorrow. 

