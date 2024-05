A MAN HAS been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Tony McDermott, son of Mother and Baby Home campaigner Maria Arbuckle, in England.

Nicholas Ward (38), who was found guilty of murder last Friday after a two-week trial, was sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court today.

He must serve a minimum term of 21 years.

The two men, who had been friends for over 20 years, were at Ward’s house in Grantham last October when Ward falsely accused Tony of stealing two tablet computers, the court heard.

Over the course of the trial, the court was told that Ward stabbed Tony 51 times during an attack in the early hours of 14 October 2023.

The jury’s verdict last week was unanimous.

Lincolnshire Police said in a statement that the “brutal attack started shortly after 12.40am and lasted for around two hours”.

“Tony tried to leave several times but Ward prevented him from doing so. The tablets were later recovered by the police in a bag belonging to Ward.”

Victim impact statement

Tony’s mother is Maria Arbuckle, a mother and baby home survivor who appeared on The Journal’s Redacted Lives podcast.

Maria reunited with her son Paul, Tony’s brother, 40 years after he was born.

Tony had six children, now ranging in age from 19 to eight.

Speaking to The Journal after the sentencing, Maria said:

Today won’t bring Tony back, but we’re happy the judge imposed such a long minimum sentence.

She added that her “wee man will never be forgotten”.

In their victim impact statement, his family said: “Our Tony would never have stolen from a friend, like the monster who took his life claimed he did.”

The family said Tony “had a really big heart” and “had a massive impact on everyone in the family, especially his siblings”.

His loyalty could never be questioned. From a young age he took on the role of protector, and this rolled into his role as an uncle as well.

Tony had 13 nieces and nephews and loved them all dearly, the statement notes.

“He was so excited when his sister asked him to be godfather to her first-born, that he went out and bought one of every outfit from the baby shop.”

The family said their son, father, brother and uncle was “robbed” from them.

“We still have part of Tony here in his six children who are very much like their father, with his straight-talking ways, feistiness, loyalty and some of his sense of humour.

“He would be so proud of all of them, how they have handled their grief being so young.

“He would be proud of every single person – his siblings, family and friends – with how they have pulled together and been there for us even though they are grieving too.”