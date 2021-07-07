#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 20°C Wednesday 7 July 2021
Advertisement

Former 'singing' priest Tony Walsh faces trial on new indecent assault charges

Walsh was charged with two counts of indecent assault between 1983 and 1985.

By Tom Tuite Wednesday 7 Jul 2021, 4:38 PM
1 hour ago 12,213 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5488483
File photo
Image: Rollingnews.ie
File photo
File photo
Image: Rollingnews.ie

FORMER “SINGING” PRIEST Tony Walsh is to face trial accused of sexually abusing a boy in Dublin in the 1980s.

Walsh, 67, who toured in the All Priests Show performing as an Elvis Presley impersonator from the late seventies into the 1980s, appeared at Dublin District Court today.

He was charged with two counts of indecent assault of a male between January 1983 and December 1985.

Garda Laura Brennan of Clondalkin station told the court that Walsh “made no reply” when the charges were put to him this morning.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has directed trial on indictment, meaning his case will be transferred to the circuit court.

The prosecution’s book of evidence was almost complete, she told Judge Michael Walsh.

Questioned by defence solicitor Colleen Gildernew about the procedural timeline, and possible delay in bringing the case, Garda Brennan said the DPP issued the direction on 14 June last.

The complainant made a report in May 2019 to a Garda Protective Services Unit.

A file was sent to the DPP who issued the direction in June to charge him.

There had been no previous report made by the complainant, the court heard in exchanges between Garda Brennan and the defence solicitor.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Gildernew said this may be something for another forum and the judge said while the questions were fair, it was a matter for the trial court.

There was no application for bail and Walsh was remanded to appear again next week to be served with a book of evidence, after which a return for trial order can be made.

The ex-priest, formerly of North Circular Road, Dublin, spoke to his solicitor during the hearing but did not address the court.

He has not yet indicated how he will plead to the charges.

Legal aid was granted.

About the author:

About the author
Tom Tuite

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie