Former 'singing' priest Tony Walsh faces trial on new indecent assault charges

FORMER “SINGING” PRIEST Tony Walsh is to face trial accused of sexually abusing a boy in Dublin in the 1980s.

Walsh, 67, who toured in the All Priests Show performing as an Elvis Presley impersonator from the late seventies into the 1980s, appeared at Dublin District Court today.

He was charged with two counts of indecent assault of a male between January 1983 and December 1985.

Garda Laura Brennan of Clondalkin station told the court that Walsh “made no reply” when the charges were put to him this morning.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has directed trial on indictment, meaning his case will be transferred to the circuit court.

The prosecution’s book of evidence was almost complete, she told Judge Michael Walsh.

Questioned by defence solicitor Colleen Gildernew about the procedural timeline, and possible delay in bringing the case, Garda Brennan said the DPP issued the direction on 14 June last.

The complainant made a report in May 2019 to a Garda Protective Services Unit.

A file was sent to the DPP who issued the direction in June to charge him.

There had been no previous report made by the complainant, the court heard in exchanges between Garda Brennan and the defence solicitor.

Gildernew said this may be something for another forum and the judge said while the questions were fair, it was a matter for the trial court.

There was no application for bail and Walsh was remanded to appear again next week to be served with a book of evidence, after which a return for trial order can be made.

The ex-priest, formerly of North Circular Road, Dublin, spoke to his solicitor during the hearing but did not address the court.

He has not yet indicated how he will plead to the charges.

Legal aid was granted.