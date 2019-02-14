This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 14 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

How young women can recognise dating abuse and get help if they need it

Most women who experience severe abuse in intimate relationships first do so when they are under 25.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 14 Feb 2019, 6:20 AM
16 minutes ago 496 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4492373
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Syda Productions
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Syda Productions

WOMEN’S AID HAS launched an awareness campaign about safety orders for young women who are experiencing dating abuse. 

New laws brought at the start of the year under the Domestic Violence Act 2018 mean women experiencing abuse in dating relationships can now apply for safety and protection orders to protect themselves from an abusive partner or former partner.

The three-week #TooIntoYou poster and social media campaign will run from today  until 8 March, International Women’s Day.

It aims to inform young women about key danger signs of dating abuse and how to combat online stalking and digital abuse, as well as how to apply for an aforementioned order if needed. 

Signs of dating abuse include when a partner tells you he hates your friends and that you spend too much time with them; he texts constantly and gets angry when you ignore him; he tells you how to dress; he makes you feel guilty for not spending all your free time with him; he has a bad temper, is physically or sexually violent or threatens you. 

Margaret Martin, Director of Women’s Aid, said dating abuse is a significant issue for the organisation’s frontline support services. 

“Research has shown that while young women can be at even higher risk of abuse in a relationship than their older counterparts, it can be difficult for young women to see what is happening to them as abuse,” Martin said. 

One in five women 

One in five women in Ireland experience abuse in relationships and a national survey on domestic abuse found that almost 60% of those who had experienced severe abuse in intimate relationships first experienced it when they were under the age of 25.

“A stark reminder of this risk is that one in every two women aged between 18-25 killed in Ireland since 1996 were murdered by their boyfriends or exes,” Martin noted. 

There have been 40 such deaths during this period. 

Martin said the campaign is being launched on Valentine’s Day because Women’s Aid wants to highlight “the hidden reality of many young women’s relationships at a time traditionally associated with love, romance and celebration”.

She noted how, after years of campaigning, the Domestic Violence Act 2018 “brought real and significant change for victims of domestic and dating abuse”.

Women’s Aid and other campaigners had consistently how a gap in the law meant that young women who never lived with their boyfriends could not avail of safety orders because of the cohabitation rule – something that changed under the new Act.

Concerns about ‘revenge porn’ 

Martin welcomed this progress but said Women’s Aid is “very concerned” at the slowed pace of the passing of a Bill introduced by the Labour Party in the Dáil last year that seeks to address the harmful use of technology, including in intimate relationships.

“We urgently need a real solution to issues like image based sexual abuse (also referred to as ‘revenge porn’),” Martin said. 

Since the #TooIntoYou awareness campaign began in 2011, there have been over 100,000 visits to the dating abuse website with the majority of visitors taking part in the Relationship Health Check.

Funding for the campaign was cut in 2015 and Women’s Aid relies solely on public support to develop and run the campaign. 

Any woman who is afraid of her partner or husband can contact the 24-hour Women’s Aid national freephone helpline on 1800 341 900. Women who feel they are in immediate danger, can get support here.

Men experiencing domestic violence can contact Amen via 046 902 3718 or online

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		One arrested after large crowd gathers around two men fighting on Dublin's O'Connell Street
    65,838  64
    2
    		'I wondered had I turned into Rip Van Winkle,' Bertie Ahern tells UK Brexit committee
    59,775  119
    3
    		El Chapo expected to go to 'prison of prisons' described as 'high-tech version of hell'
    53,182  41
    Fora
    1
    		COMPETITION: We're giving away FREE tickets to Dublin Tech Summit
    420  0
    2
    		As Dublin's co-working scene heats up, Guinness Enterprise Centre is doubling in size
    357  0
    3
    		As Activision Blizzard prepares to cut hundreds of jobs, the fate of its Irish staff is unknown
    135  0
    The42
    1
    		Declan Rice rejects Ireland and declares for England
    73,672  244
    2
    		Rice decision is a reminder of what Ireland have been getting wrong for decades
    27,817  65
    3
    		As it happened: Tottenham v Borussia Dortmund, Champions League
    24,360  11
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here’s why some influencers woke up this morning with a lot less Instagram followers
    12,261  4
    2
    		Saying goodbye to Catastrophe: Here's how viewers felt about that divisive ending
    7,125  2
    3
    		George Clooney says 'history is repeating itself' when it comes to Meghan Markle... it's The Dredge
    6,380  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Escaped prisoner who hid in wheelie bin from pursuing gardaí sentenced to five years
    Escaped prisoner who hid in wheelie bin from pursuing gardaí sentenced to five years
    Wife of accused phoned gardaí when DJ Bobby Ryan's body was found, courts hears
    High Court hears HSE claim that man allegedly set up misleading My Options website
    GARDAí
    One arrested after large crowd gathers around two men fighting on Dublin's O'Connell Street
    One arrested after large crowd gathers around two men fighting on Dublin's O'Connell Street
    Three gardaí facing possible disciplinary action over death of Shane O'Farrell
    Second fire in 5 weeks at Leitrim hotel earmarked for asylum seekers
    DUBLIN
    15 Dublin hotels received over €1 million each for accommodating homeless people in 2018
    15 Dublin hotels received over €1 million each for accommodating homeless people in 2018
    Dublin star Healy applies for transfer to Cork's All-Ireland club champions Mourneabbey
    Poll: Would you use public transport more often if it was free?
    ENGLAND
    'If you're a proud Englishman, you don't come and play for us' - Kilbane
    'If you're a proud Englishman, you don't come and play for us' - Kilbane
    Rice decision is a reminder of what Ireland have been getting wrong for decades
    Declan Rice rejects Ireland and declares for England

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie