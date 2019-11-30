This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 30 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The top 8 moments from this year's Late Late Toy Show

From messages against bullies, to inclusivity, it was quite a heartfelt, thoughtful Toy Show this year.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 30 Nov 2019, 12:15 AM
19 minutes ago 3,826 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4912663

THE LATE LATE Toy Show has kicked off the festive season in Ireland, with jokes, tricks, songs and dances, and making a holy show of the presenter, Ryan Tubridy.

This year’s theme was Frozen, meaning the programme started with Tubridy dressed as a giant buck-toothed snowman. The outfits didn’t get much better after that.

Of course, the kids on the show stole it.

Here are some of the highlights.

Ella, aged 5

Ella is quite an accomplished golfer for her age, and sunk some brilliant short puts live on air, before being asked to help Tubridy do the same.

She then got to meet Irish golfing champion Shane Lowry, who gave her a signed flag from the 2019 Open Championship he won, and offered to bring her and her family to next year’s Open.

Synergy Dance Club

Synergy Dance club Source: Late Late Toy Show

We can’t describe it – a blend of rap, dance and lovely Corkonian tones – but it was brilliant fun and very catchy. 

Rebecca and Jenny

Bubbles 2 Source: The Late late Toy Show

Human burrito Source: The Late Late Toy Show

Rebecca and Jenny let Tubridy away with nothing – they started with telling him about dolls that represent kids and show that “kids voices matter”; moved on to relentlessly blowing bubbles into his face; to wrapping him up as a human burrito and throwing food on top of him. Sure where else would you get it.

Tom

Tom Source: The Late Late Toy Show

Ryan Tubridy introduced Tom from Carrick-on-Shannon as his new favourite person. You can see why.

Tom’s granny Pat knitted Tom’s jumper, and gave Ryan a hand-knitted tank top. Tom explained how he plays Sylvanian families with his grandmother, and makes jigsaws of the two of them, too.

She also made a surprise appearance on the show, and agreed to be Tubridy’s granny too.

Oisin and Molly

The bin Source: Late Late Toy Show

Oisin and Molly performed a number of astounding tricks including: making a tape measurer stay extended, giving two fingers through a handkerchief (the broadcast-friendly kind of two fingers), and opening a foot-step bin.

Molly, who’s aged five, is the leader of the magic act, which has been going on “since the summer holidays”. Molly can also make chocolate mysteriously disappear.

Sophie, Cian’s big sister

Sophie 2 Source: The Late Late Toy Show

Sophie, who loves the School of Rock and the Diary of A Wimpy Kid books, began by showing us toys that make audio recordings.

She says that she uses them to send audio recordings to her brother Cian, whose aged 5 and in hospital, receiving treatment for leukemia. 

After Ryan offered to give Sophie and her mother a trip to see School of Rock musical, Sophie was delighted and got a bit upset.

“If I were Cian, I’d want a big sister like you,” Ryan said, after giving her a hug.

He then gave a hello and a moment to all children who are in hospital. A beautiful tribute.

Sophia

Sophia Source: The Late Late Toy Show

Bullies never win. Sophia was both told this and told others to believe it too. 

After telling Ryan Tubridy that she is sometimes bullied for how she’s different, and how her hair looks, Ryan told her that he thought she was really cool, and to not give into the bullies.

Sophia then said to other children who might be bullied:

Don’t let the bullies stop you from doing the things that you want to do, and life would suck if everybody was the same.

“They’re all at home watching me on the telly – so who’s the weirdo now?”

Ella and Katie Taylor

Ella, a young boxer, was showing Ryan Tubridy The42.ie’s colouring book She Can! and teaching him some training techniques, when her hero Katie Taylor came around the corner to surprise her. 

She got a pair of gloves worn, signed and framed by Taylor, and also got offered a training session with Taylor – which Ella was only too delighted with.

Quite a heartfelt, thoughtful Toy Show this year. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie