#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Tuesday 25 May 2021
Advertisement

Top US diplomat lands in Israel to 'solidify' ceasefire

Minister Simon Coveney met with Anthony Blinken at Shannon Airport last night, as he was on his way to the Middle East.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 25 May 2021, 8:17 AM
8 minutes ago 410 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5447232
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is greeted by Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi,
Image: Alex Brandon
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is greeted by Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi,
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is greeted by Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi,
Image: Alex Brandon

US SECRETARY OF State Anthony Blinken has arrived in Tel Aviv, days after an Egypt-brokered truce halted fighting between the Jewish state and the Gaza Strip’s Islamist rulers Hamas.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney met with Blinken at Shannon Airport last night, while on his way to the Middle East.

Coveney said they held a “constructive” discussion on EU-US relations, the UN Security Council, the Iran nuclear deal and the latest diplomatic incident with Belarus.

Blinken, who said earlier that his trip to the Middle East would aim to support “efforts to solidify a ceasefire”, was set to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, though he was not to meet Hamas.

He will then travel on to neighbouring Egypt and Jordan.

US President Joe Biden said Blinken would meet “with Israeli leaders about our ironclad commitment to Israel’s security,” as well as seeking to rebuild ties with the Palestinians.

Related Reads

23.05.21 UN Security Council calls for 'full adherence' to Gaza ceasefire
23.05.21 Larry Donnelly: US public opinion is slowly shifting against Israel
21.05.21 Fresh clashes break out in Jerusalem, as Israel-Hamas ceasefire holds

mideast-gaza-beit-hanoun-destroyed-buildings Palestinians are seen near destroyed buildings in the northern Gaza Strip town of Beit Hanoun. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

Blinken reaffirmed US support for a two-state solution as the only way to provide hope to Israelis and Palestinians that they can live “with equal measures of security, of peace and dignity.”

His remarks about “equal measures” for Israelis and Palestinians seemed to shift the tone from Donald Trump’s administration, which cut aid to the Palestinian Authority and unveiled a Middle East peace plan with strong Israeli backing but no support from Palestinians.

Israeli air strikes and artillery fire on Gaza killed 253 Palestinians, including 66 children, and wounded over 1,900 people in 11 days of conflict from May 10, the health ministry in Gaza says.

Rocket and other fire from Gaza claimed 12 lives in Israel, including one child and an Arab-Israeli teenager, an Israeli soldier, one Indian and two Thais, medics say.

Some 357 people in Israel have been wounded.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

© – AFP 2021

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie