Topshop's flagship Stephen's Green store earmarked for closure

THE ARCADIA GROUP has announced plans to close six stores around Ireland - including Topshop, Dorothy Perkins, Evans and Miss Selfridge – and seven stores in the UK.

The group today announced plans to restructure its business and has identified 23 out of its total 566 UK and Irish trading locations for potential closure.

The stores in Ireland earmarked for potential closure are:

Dorothy Perkins / Evans in Cork

Topshop / Miss Selfridge at St Stephen’s Green, Dublin

Topshop / Topman in Jervis, Dublin

Evans / Wallis on Henry Street, Dublin,

Wallis in Liffey Valley Dublin,

Miss Selfridge in Galway

The locations which have been identified for potential closure employ 520 people. The group said “every effort will be made to redeploy affected colleagues within the business where possible”.

Any staff unable to be assigned a position elsewhere in the group will be eligible for applicable redundancy payments.

Arcadia is seeking creditor approval on the proposals at meetings to be scheduled on Wednesday 5 June 2019.

All UK and Irish trading locations will remain open and trading as normal during this period, and the group’s online sales channels will be unaffected by the proposed changes.

No Irish or UK store will close in the short term and employees and suppliers will continue to be paid on time and in full, according to the group.

Arcadia also announced plans to restructure its US operations, which may result in the closure of all 11 Topshop and Topman stores in the country.

“This has been a tough but necessary decision for the business,” Arcadia Group CEO Ian Grabiner said.

“We will ensure all potentially affected colleagues are kept fully informed as we seek approval from our creditors on today’s [Company Voluntary Arrangement] proposals.”