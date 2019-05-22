This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Topshop's flagship Stephen's Green store earmarked for closure

The Arcadia Group has announced plans to close six stores around Ireland.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 22 May 2019, 9:09 PM
1 hour ago 8,765 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4647610
Image: AAP/PA Images
Image: AAP/PA Images

THE ARCADIA GROUP has announced plans to close six stores around Ireland -  including Topshop, Dorothy Perkins, Evans and Miss Selfridge – and seven stores in the UK. 

The group today announced plans to restructure its business and has identified 23 out of its total 566 UK and Irish trading locations for potential closure. 

The stores in Ireland earmarked for potential closure are:

  • Dorothy Perkins / Evans in Cork
  • Topshop / Miss Selfridge at St Stephen’s Green, Dublin
  • Topshop / Topman in Jervis, Dublin
  • Evans / Wallis on Henry Street, Dublin, 
  • Wallis in Liffey Valley Dublin, 
  • Miss Selfridge in Galway

The locations which have been identified for potential closure employ 520 people. The group said “every effort will be made to redeploy affected colleagues within the business where possible”. 

Any staff unable to be assigned a position elsewhere in the group will be eligible for applicable redundancy payments. 

Arcadia is seeking creditor approval on the proposals at meetings to be scheduled on Wednesday 5 June 2019.

All UK and Irish trading locations will remain open and trading as normal during this period, and the group’s online sales channels will be unaffected by the proposed changes.

No Irish or UK store will close in the short term and employees and suppliers will continue to be paid on time and in full, according to the group. 

Arcadia also announced plans to restructure its US operations, which may result in the closure of all 11 Topshop and Topman stores in the country. 

“This has been a tough but necessary decision for the business,” Arcadia Group CEO Ian Grabiner said.

“We will ensure all potentially affected colleagues are kept fully informed as we seek approval from our creditors on today’s [Company Voluntary Arrangement] proposals.”

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

