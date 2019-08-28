This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Scottish Tory leader expected to step down amid Brexit chaos

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 28 Aug 2019, 7:39 PM
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

THE CURRENT LEADER of the Scottish Tory Party, Ruth Davidson, is expected to resign from her role, according to multiple news reports in the UK. 

The BBC has reported that Davidson has been hugely disappointed in Boris Johnson’s seeming willingness to pursue a no-deal Brexit. 

Davidson has been leader of the Scottish Tories since 2011.

According to various media in the UK, Davidson is expected to announce her decision tomorrow. 

Davidson has been openly critical of Boris Johnson as the UK moves closer to crashing out of the EU without a deal on 31 October. 

