Scottish Tory leader expected to step down amid Brexit chaos

THE CURRENT LEADER of the Scottish Tory Party, Ruth Davidson, is expected to resign from her role, according to multiple news reports in the UK.

The BBC has reported that Davidson has been hugely disappointed in Boris Johnson’s seeming willingness to pursue a no-deal Brexit.

Davidson has been leader of the Scottish Tories since 2011.

According to various media in the UK, Davidson is expected to announce her decision tomorrow.

Davidson has been openly critical of Boris Johnson as the UK moves closer to crashing out of the EU without a deal on 31 October.