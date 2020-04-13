This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 13 April, 2020
Six killed as tornadoes rip through Mississippi

Governor Tate Reeves tweeted that he had declared a state of emergency.

By AFP Monday 13 Apr 2020, 8:22 AM
Tornadoes also caused damage in Louisiana.
Image: PA Images
Tornadoes also caused damage in Louisiana.
Tornadoes also caused damage in Louisiana.
Image: PA Images

AT LEAST SIX people were killed when tornadoes ripped through Mississippi yesterday, officials said, prompting the southern US state to declare an emergency.

The tornadoes caused “catastrophic” damage, according to US media, and prompted the National Weather Service to issue its highest level of tornado alert.

Governor Tate Reeves tweeted that he had declared a state of emergency “to protect the health and safety of Mississippians in response to the severe tornadoes and storms hitting across the state.”

“We are mobilising all resources available to protect our people and their property,” Reeves said, telling residents “you are not alone.”

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency reported that all six deaths occurred in the southern part of the state.

“These are initial reports and will continue to update when info becomes available,” the agency tweeted.

The Storm Prediction Center said it expected “severe thunderstorms” to continue through the night in Mississippi, as well as in the neighboring states of Alabama and Georgia.

“Strong tornadoes, widespread damaging winds, and large hail are all possible,” the center added.

Earlier on Sunday, Reeves urged residents to take the “severe storms very seriously.”

“Please take precautions to keep your family safe.”

He later retweeted a message from the state disaster agency reminding people to cover their noses and mouths and practice social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus if they had to go to public storm shelters.

© – AFP 2020

