This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 8 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Canadian man jailed for life for murder and sexual mutilation of 8 men

Bruce McArthur will be in his 90s before he is eligible for parole from eight concurrent 25-year sentences.

By AFP Friday 8 Feb 2019, 8:01 PM
1 hour ago 4,893 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4484930
File photo of police at the site of where McArthur was alleged to have dismembered and disposed of seven of his victims
Image: Victor Biro/Zuma Press/PA Images
File photo of police at the site of where McArthur was alleged to have dismembered and disposed of seven of his victims
File photo of police at the site of where McArthur was alleged to have dismembered and disposed of seven of his victims
Image: Victor Biro/Zuma Press/PA Images

A CANADIAN LANDSCAPER was jailed for life today for the murder and sexual mutilation of eight men from Toronto’s gay community whose bodies he dismembered and hid in planters.

Bruce McArthur, who admitted to the killings last month, will be in his 90s before he is eligible for parole from eight concurrent 25-year sentences.

But Ontario Superior Court Justice John McMahon said he would likely never be released.

The case shocked all of Canada, especially its gay community, and led Toronto Mayor John Tory to call McArthur “a monster who preyed on the city”.

The 67-year-old killer sat quietly hunched over, hands folded in his lap, as a row of police detectives – who have described the investigation as Toronto’s largest ever – watched from a row of seats directly behind him.

The judge noted that McArthur had shown no remorse for having preyed on vulnerable men on the margins of society, some of whom were struggling with drug addictions and their hidden sexuality.

When police raided the killer’s apartment in January 2018, they found a young man bound to a bed but unharmed who may well have become the ninth victim, the judge said.

During the investigation dozens of properties where McArthur worked were excavated.

Several members of the gay community told reporters outside the courthouse that they were disappointed McArthur did not receive a harsher penalty, while others accepted that he would likely die behind bars.

The prosecution had asked for a minimum 50-year prison term.

This “horrific” case, one man said, has left the close-knit Toronto gay community gripped by “despair and fear.”

McArthur’s victims were his former lover, two Afghan immigrants, two refugees from Sri Lanka and another from Iran, a Turkish national, and a homeless sex worker. All went missing between 2010 and 2017.

The court heard that McArthur strangled them and that the murders were “sexual in nature.”

Body parts of seven victims were found hidden inside large planters that McArthur stored at a client’s home in midtown Toronto. The remains of an eighth victim were later discovered in a ravine behind the property.

Karen Fraser, the owner of the home, who had casually met two of the victims, has said she is “haunted” by the case.

McArthur first came under suspicion in September 2017 in connection with the disappearance of his lover Andrew Kinsman, but police at first rejected suggestions that a serial killer was prowling Toronto’s Gay Village neighbourhood.

Police moved to arrest him after seeing a young man enter his home. They would later find an empty digital folder on his computer with his first name – “John” – akin to others created for each of his victims to store images.

‘Pure evil’

The judge today described the indignities committed to the victims’ remains as acts of “pure evil”.

Prosecutors said he snapped photos of the men before and after killing them, staging their corpses in poses, for example, lying on a fur coat, with an unlit cigar in their mouth, and their eyes taped open.

He also kept mementos such as jewelry and a notebook, according to an agreed statement of fact.

The court document said police uncovered a duffle bag containing duct tape, a surgical glove, rope, zip ties, a bungee cord, and syringes – evidence pointing to some of the victims being tied up, confined and sexually assaulted prior to their deaths.

Authorities also located a calendar belonging to McArthur’s boyfriend which had the entry “Bruce” on the day in June 2017 that he went missing, as well as video surveillance footage of Kinsman getting into McArthur’s van, where a murder weapon was also found.

McArthur had not acknowledged his sexual orientation until he was in his 40s. He suddenly left his wife and two children and moved to Toronto in 1997, where he became well known within the gay community.

A psychiatric assessment after his first run-in with the law in 2001 – for beating a male prostitute with a metal pipe, for which he served no time in prison – said he likely harbored “underlying resentments” but concluded that he was not dangerous.

- © AFP, 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Sky News poll shows Brexit has damaged UK's reputation for majority of Irish people
    68,564  111
    2
    		Burnt-out car found after man shot dead in north Dublin housing estate
    61,449  67
    3
    		Poll: Should Simon Harris resign over the Children's Hospital cost overrun?
    54,681  148
    Fora
    1
    		As it plots an expansion, the Digital Hub has been ordered to pay up for sitting on vacant land
    374  0
    The42
    1
    		Ireland back row Sean O'Brien to join London Irish after World Cup
    47,441  159
    2
    		'Summit night was hell on earth' - Ferris scales Kilimanjaro in aid of injured players
    35,958  23
    3
    		'The parish was just completely raw and numb. To get back to the sanctuary of the GAA pitch was good.'
    27,071  1
    DailyEdge
    1
    		The nation is completely in love with Dan from Dublin after last night's First Dates Ireland
    19,367  0
    2
    		Justin Bieber said God 'blessed him' with Hailey Baldwin after a year of celibacy ... it's The Dredge
    4,929  0
    3
    		Everything you need to know about new Netflix show Russian Doll, according to the women who've watched
    4,551  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Retired surgeon Michael Shine found guilty of groping seven boys in his care over three decades
    Retired surgeon Michael Shine found guilty of groping seven boys in his care over three decades
    Woman forgives ex-partner who raped her while she slept, court hears
    Leader of so-called New IRA in Dublin given life sentence for murder of dissident republican
    HSE
    CervicalCheck writes to 4,300 women affected by lab error offering them repeat smear test
    CervicalCheck writes to 4,300 women affected by lab error offering them repeat smear test
    Government accused of delivering budget 'under false pretences' and knowing of children's hospital overrun
    Bogus abortion site still appearing on Google - but new law would enable takedown of 'harmful' content
    HEALTH
    Varadkar has 'total confidence' in health minister Harris over children's hospital overrun
    Varadkar has 'total confidence' in health minister Harris over children's hospital overrun
    'Omnishambles': Call for Harris to be fired over children's hospital overrun but he says he 'behaved appropriately'
    'We're absolutely wrecked, we're afraid we'll make a mistake': Psychiatric nurses will have to work through night again
    GARDAí
    Victim of fatal Darndale shooting named as 39-year-old John Lawless
    Victim of fatal Darndale shooting named as 39-year-old John Lawless
    Burnt-out car found after man shot dead in north Dublin housing estate
    Gardaí arrest two men suspected of involvement in bogus charity collections

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie