Poll: Who do you think should win the Tory leadership contest?

FIVE CONTENDERS IN the race to become the next leader of the UK Conservative party took part in the first televised debate of the election yesterday evening.

Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt, Liz Truss, Kemi Badenoch and Tom Tugendhat clashed over tax cuts and faced questions such as: “Why should we trust any of you?”

The party’s next leader is on track to be the UK’s new prime minister, replacing Boris Johnson who gave notice of his resignation after more than 50 members of his government quit in protest at his conduct.

The leadership of the UK has implications for the rest of the world and for Ireland, particularly right now for the dispute over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

So today, we’re asking you: Of the candidates, who do you think should win the Tory leadership contest?

