This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 27 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sajid Javid throws his hat in leadership race as Gove 'saddened' over election result

Secretary Michael Gove is pledging to leave the EU before the next general election.

By AFP Monday 27 May 2019, 10:41 PM
9 minutes ago 430 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4657003

AS THE BRUTAL blow of the European election results hit the Tories today, British interior minister Sajid Javid became the ninth candidate to enter the race to replace Theresa May as the party leader, promising to “deliver Brexit” after repeated delays.

Referring to the drubbing May’s Conservatives received in European Parliament elections, Javid said the new party leader had to restore voters’ trust.

“As last night’s results made all too clear, we must get on and deliver Brexit to make sure there is renewed trust in our democracy,” Javid said in a message posted on Twitter.

“We must bridge divides to heal communities, reminding us of our shared values as a United Kingdom,” said Javid, whose father emigrated from Pakistan and worked as a bus driver.

Javid did not join several other leadership hopefuls in saying that he would pull Britain out of the EU with or without a deal when the new deadline arrives on 31 October.

Conservative Party leadership frontrunners, including former foreign minister Boris Johnson, have said they were ready for a so-called “no-deal Brexit”.

Other candidates in the race include Andrea Leadsom, who ran for Tory leader last time; and Environment Secretary Michael Gove.

Gove, a close ally of Theresa May, reacted to the Tory Party’s dismal election result today, saying he was saddened by the result.

“One message is clear from these results – we absolutely must deliver Brexit,” he said, adding that he’s ready to unite his divided party and pledging to leave the EU before the next general election.

Nigel Farage’s success reflected Conservative voters’ anger at May’s failure to leave the EU by 29 March, with her deal with Brussels getting rejected by parliament three times in the first three months of the year.

The Conservatives picked up just 9% of the vote, their worst election result since 1832. Farage’s new Brexit Party won almost 32%, and is now demanding a seat at the negotiating table with Brussels.

Javid, 49, became the first candidate to declare his candidacy over social media.

He is viewed as a relative long-shot in a field that is expected to grow further in the days to come – some rumours are circulating that Sir Graham Brady is expected to enter the Tory leadership race in the next few days.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie