Tory leadership race: First round ballot to take place today

TORY MPS WILL have the chance to vote for the eight contenders vying to replace Boris Johnson, as balloting begins to find his successor.

Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, Tom Tugendhat, Kemi Badenoch, Penny Mordaunt, Jeremy Hunt, Nadhim Zahawi and Suella Braverman will all be on the ballot today, after all secured the 20 nominations from fellow MPs needed to enter the contest.

Yesterday saw the field whittled down, with some high-profile causalities as the race to become Conservative leader intensifies.

Former health secretary Sajid Javid said he was pulling out having apparently failed to attract enough support, moments before chairman of the 1922 Committee, Graham Brady, made the formal announcement in a Commons committee room.

Earlier, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced that he was abandoning his bid and would be supporting Sunak, the former chancellor.

Backbencher Rehman Chishti – seen as the rank outsider – also said that he was dropping out having failed to get enough nominations.

The remaining candidates were grilled by fellow MPs in two sets of hustings organised by the Centre for Social Justice and Common Sense Group of Conservatives.

Meanwhile Ms Truss, the Foreign Secretary, gained the endorsement of prominent Johnson loyalists Jacob Rees-Mogg, Nadine Dorries and James Cleverly, in what was seen as a concerted move to prevent Sunak entering No 10.

Many supporters of the Prime Minister remain furious with Sunak for the role he played in bringing him down, with his decision last week to quit helping to trigger a further slew of resignations.

The Foreign Secretary’s campaign also received a potential boost with the announcement by Home Secretary Priti Patel, a fellow right winger, that she would not be standing, giving Ms Truss a clearer run.

Ms Dorries accused Sunak’s team of “dirty tricks” after claims that one of his supporters – ex-chief whip Gavin Williamson – had been trying to “syphon off” votes for Hunt so he would make it to the final run-off with Mr Sunak.

The claim was denied by Hunt, who told LBC radio it was a “very dangerous game to play”.

Backers of Hunt believe that he will be able to amass the required minimum of 30 votes in the first ballot later today.

Allies of Sunak also hit back at the claim by Ms Dorries, calling it “complete nonsense” being “spread by anti-Rishi people”.

Mr Sunak will instead on Wednesday try to burnish his economic credentials, using an interview with the Daily Telegraph to compare himself to Margaret Thatcher.

It comes amid an increasingly bitter war of words as allies of Mr Johnson have rounded on Mr Sunak, branding him a “high tax chancellor” who had failed to spot the waring signs that inflation was on the rise.

Johnson loyalist and Cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg launched a broadside against Sunak’s economic policy in an article in the Daily Mail, accusing him of raising tax to “socialist” levels.

Rees-Mogg, who is backing Liz Truss, wrote: “Sunak has squandered the Conservative Party’s decade-long effort to build a competitive tax regime and it will be the French and the Americans who will benefit, instead of the British people.”