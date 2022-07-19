Tory MPs to vote again as Truss, Mordaunt and Badenoch fight for second place

TORY MPS WILL vote again today in the Conservative leadership contest, as the race for second place intensifies with Rishi Sunak’s place in the final two looking largely secure.

Penny Mordaunt, who last week created a significant lead over Liz Truss, now faces a difficult two days as she tries to boost her support among MPs after dropping a vote in the third ballot yesterday evening.

Despite signs of slowed momentum, Mordaunt was still able to fend off a challenge by Truss, receiving 82 votes to the Foreign Secretary’s 71 in the latest ballot.

The vote left Kemi Badenoch the remaining candidate with the lowest share of the vote after backbencher Tom Tugendhat was eliminated.

Tugendhat had not yet said publicly which camp he might throw his support behind, but Mordaunt made an early effort to court his backing – tweeting that she had “admired” him for years.

Advertisement

Badenoch also tweeted that Tugendhat would be an “asset” to any future Conservative Government.

The other campaigns will likely be doing the same.

Sunak, who got 115 votes, edged closer to the 120 votes required to guarantee a place in the final two, who will face a vote of the Tory membership to decide the next party leader and prime minister.

It remains unclear which of the three remaining candidates will join Sunak in the final two, even after a difficult few days for Mordaunt which saw her attacked by all sides with allegations over her ministerial record and questions about her previous statements on trans rights.

She also faced accusations that she missed ministerial meetings because she was plotting her Tory leadership bid.

The trade minister’s absence from meetings forced colleagues to pick up the pieces, International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan alleged.

Both Truss and Mordaunt have also had their economic proposals blasted by the former chancellor Sunak in recent days, who lashed out at the rival candidates’ tax plans during the TV debate on ITV on Sunday night.