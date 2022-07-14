Tory leadership race: Voting today will see another candidate eliminated as frontrunners emerge

JEREMY HUNT HAS thrown his weight behind Rishi Sunak after being knocked out of the race to succeed Boris Johnson in the first round of voting by Tory MPs.

The endorsement gives the former chancellor a boost ahead of the second ballot today, which will eliminate the least popular candidate.

Hunt, who along with Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi failed to garner the 30 votes needed to progress to the next stage of the contest, described Sunak as “one of the most decent, straight people with the highest standards of integrity” in politics.

Sunak, whose resignation from No 11 helped trigger the Tory leadership race, topped yesterday’s ballot, as trade minister Penny Mordaunt emerged as his leading rival in second place.

The former defence secretary surged ahead of Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, despite being seen as a relative outlier before the race began.

Former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch, senior backbencher Tom Tugendhat and Attorney General Suella Braverman are also among the final six candidates.

Braverman appears most under threat in the second ballot after squeaking through to the round by two votes.

Truss is seeking to unite the right of the party, as subsequent voting today will whittle down the field until two candidates are left.

“Now is the time for colleagues to unite behind the candidate who will cut taxes, deliver the real economic change we need from day one and ensure Putin loses in Ukraine,” a spokeswoman for the Foreign Secretary said.

Truss is set to highlight her experience in the Cabinet and Treasury at a campaign launch event today, in an apparent bid to portray herself as more competent on the economy than Mordaunt.

Graham Brady, the chairman of the Conservative 1922 Committee overseeing the contest, read out the results of yesterday’s vote in a crowded Committee Room 14 in the House of Commons.

Sunak was on 88, Mordaunt on 67, Truss, 50, Badenoch, 40, Tugendhat, 37, and Braverman scraped through on 32.

Zahawi, brought in by Mr Johnson after Sunak’s resignation, got 25 and Hunt only 18.

Here’s how the English papers reacted to the news:

The remaining candidates attended a hustings organised by the 1922 Committee of backbenchers in the evening, with loud banging greeting them from inside the Commons committee room as they arrived.

Zahawi-backer Jonathan Gullis suggested the campaigns should now get behind a single standard-bearer for the party’s right-wing.

But, in conceding defeat, Zahawi declined to announce his backing of a favoured candidate, saying he does not “intend to make any further intervention”.

Tory MPs will continue to vote in subsequent rounds until two candidates are left, who will then battle it out over the summer to win the support of Conservative members, with their choice of the next prime minister being unveiled on September 5.

Boris Johnson will formally tender his resignation to the Queen to make way for his successor the following day, his official spokesman confirmed.

