Tuesday 17 May 2022
Tory MP arrested on suspicion of rape

The unnamed Conservative has been urged not to attend Parliament while under investigation.

By Press Association Tuesday 17 May 2022, 5:52 PM
Image: PA
Image: PA

A CONSERVATIVE MP has reportedly been arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault offences.

The unnamed man was also arrested on allegations of abuse of position of trust and misconduct in a public office, according to a Scotland Yard statement reported by the Sun.

Tory chief whip Chris Heaton-Harris has asked the MP involved not to attend Parliament while the investigation is ongoing.

A statement from the whips office said: “The chief whip has asked that the MP concerned does not attend the Parliamentary estate while an investigation is ongoing.

“Until the conclusion of the investigation we will not be commenting further.”

The Metropolitan Police has been contacted for its statement, but the Sun reported that it says the alleged sexual offences are said to have taken place in London between 2002 and 2009.

