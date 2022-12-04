Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Sunday 4 December 2022
Advertisement

Tories will act against MP facing rape allegations if police open investigation, party chair says

Nadhim Zahawi said he has commissioned independent legal advice after allegations were reported to the police.

1 hour ago 3,362 Views 0 Comments
Image: PA

CONSERVATIVE CHAIRMAN NADHIM Zahawi has said the party will act if police open an investigation into a senior Tory MP facing allegations of rape and sexual assault.

The unnamed MP was reported to the Metropolitan Police by a group of fellow Conservative MPs concerned about his behaviour, although he has not had the Tory whip suspended.

In a statement, Scotland Yard said it had received allegations via a third party of “serious sexual assault” and that officers were “making inquiries”.

Zahawi said he was made aware of the allegations when he became party chairman in October.

He said he had immediately commissioned independent legal advice in addition to the advice from the party’s in-house lawyers.

He said the party had also been speaking to the police, to the House of Commons authorities and to the Cabinet Office propriety and ethics team.

“That is something that the police are now looking at. If there is an investigation by the police, then we will obviously take action,” he told Times Radio.

“But at the moment, I’m waiting for the legal advice on safeguarding on this. It’s right to do this properly.”

Yesterday, UK business minister Kevin Hollinrake said it was important to follow due process and to establish the facts before making any “rush to judgment”.

He said the party would act in cases where there was “clear evidence” that wrongdoing had taken place.

“I have read the reports on that. I don’t know the facts behind it. I think we should establish the facts before we rush to judgment,” he told Times Radio.

“If there is evidence of offences, then they should be reported to the authorities, investigations should happen.

“If there is substance to those claims, then of course action should be taken. Processes have to be followed.”

Hollinrake said that a report in The Times that the Tory whips were warned some years ago about the MP – although the claims at that time did not include rape or assault – was “a concern”.

“You have seen in the past that we have been willing to suspend people and report those matters to the relevant authorities where there is clear evidence of wrongdoing,” he said.

“That is the proper way to go about this rather than jump to conclusions based upon a newspaper report. We have a presumption of innocence in this country.

“We must maintain that presumption of innocence because if we don’t there are horrendous consequences of that. We should not assume guilt before proper process has been undertaken.”

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: “On 28 October, police received allegations of serious sexual assault reported to have taken place on unknown dates at undisclosed locations.

“The reports were submitted via a third party. Officers are making enquiries into these allegations.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie