MILLIONS OF SPECTATORS in the US, Mexico and Canada gathered to view a total solar eclipse.

It was thought to be North America’s biggest eclipse crowd ever, thanks to the densely populated path.

The eclipse began in the middle of the Pacific, with people on the Cook Islands being the first to witness the phenomenon, and is sweeping across North America and into Mexico next.

Here’s a round up of pictures:

The moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse in Mazatlan, Mexico. Fernando Llano Fernando Llano

People watch a total solar eclipse as the sky goes dark in Mazatlan, Mexico. Fernando Llano Fernando Llano

The moon covers the sun during a total solar eclipse in Mazatlan. Fernando Llano Fernando Llano

A woman looks up at the sun during during a practice round in preparation for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia (Ashley Landis/AP).

Photographers prepare to photograph the solar eclipse in Eagle Pass, Texas (Eric Gay/AP).

Luke Martin Luke Martin