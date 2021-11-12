Tough Start Live: How can the cycle of disadvantage be stopped for Traveller children?

SHOCKING OUTCOMES FOR Traveller children were recently exposed in our major collaborative investigation.

In our TOUGH START project, reporters from Noteworthy and The Journal delved into the uphill battle facing Traveller children in health, education, housing and justice across a five-part series:

In this discussion reporters Maria Delaney from Noteworthy and Michelle Hennessy from The Journal - who both led the project – will talk about their findings and work completed over the past number of months.

They will be joined by Mary Nevin, community development worker with Longford Traveller Primary Healthcare Project, and Anne Burke, Traveller Visibility Group education coordinator.

The event will take place on Thursday 18 November at 1pm and you can register to come along HERE >>

Noteworthy is a supporter-led crowdfunded platform so your input is important to us. If you have any questions for the panel, please email them to maria@noteworthy.ie before the event.

This Noteworthy investigation was done in collaboration with The Journal. It was funded by you, our readers, with support from The Journal as well as the Noteworthy general fund to cover additional costs.

You can support our work by submitting an idea, funding for a particular proposal or setting up a monthly contribution to our general investigative fund.