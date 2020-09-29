#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 29 September 2020
Advertisement

Ticket touts face €100k fine and up to two years imprisonment under proposed new laws

Touts will be fined up to €100k.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 29 Sep 2020, 7:50 PM
53 minutes ago 5,059 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5218144
U2 perform in the 3Arena in 2018.
Image: Leon Farrell via RollingNews.ie
U2 perform in the 3Arena in 2018.
U2 perform in the 3Arena in 2018.
Image: Leon Farrell via RollingNews.ie

THE GOVERNMENT TODAY approved the drafting of new legislation which will increase the punishment of those found reselling tickets for a profit. 

The proposed Bill will ban the resale of tickets to live events, matches and concerts in designated venues, at a price above face value.

There is an exemption for amateur sports clubs and registered charities for fundraising purposes.

A person found guilty of an offence under the act will face a fine of up to €100,000 or up to two years imprisonment.

The legislation is listed as a priority for this Dáil term, meaning it is expected to be published before the end of the year.

 

It is expected to be in place before the postponed Euro 2020 takes place next year. Ireland is one of a number of host cities for the tournament. 

The legislation was first floated by former Fine Gael TD Noel Rock, who has long been campaigning for the laws to be tightened. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, who brought forward the Bill, said: “Touts and reselling websites ruin gigs and matches for everyone making it harder to get a ticket in the first place and driving up prices.
“This is about making sure people aren’t getting ripped off once live events, matches and concerts get up and running again, especially considering numbers are likely to be restricted to begin with.”
He added that there is a specific provision in the Bill for the Euro 2020 championships next year, banning the unauthorised sale of tickets for matches. 

“This legislation is also hopeful. We’re planning for the time when we can go to gigs, festivals and matches again,” he added. 

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie