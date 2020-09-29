Ticket touts face €100k fine and up to two years imprisonment under proposed new laws

THE GOVERNMENT TODAY approved the drafting of new legislation which will increase the punishment of those found reselling tickets for a profit.

The proposed Bill will ban the resale of tickets to live events, matches and concerts in designated venues, at a price above face value.

There is an exemption for amateur sports clubs and registered charities for fundraising purposes.

A person found guilty of an offence under the act will face a fine of up to €100,000 or up to two years imprisonment.

The legislation is listed as a priority for this Dáil term, meaning it is expected to be published before the end of the year.

It is expected to be in place before the postponed Euro 2020 takes place next year. Ireland is one of a number of host cities for the tournament.

The legislation was first floated by former Fine Gael TD Noel Rock, who has long been campaigning for the laws to be tightened.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, who brought forward the Bill, said: “Touts and reselling websites ruin gigs and matches for everyone making it harder to get a ticket in the first place and driving up prices.

“This is about making sure people aren’t getting ripped off once live events, matches and concerts get up and running again, especially considering numbers are likely to be restricted to begin with.”

He added that there is a specific provision in the Bill for the Euro 2020 championships next year, banning the unauthorised sale of tickets for matches.

“This legislation is also hopeful. We’re planning for the time when we can go to gigs, festivals and matches again,” he added.