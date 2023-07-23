Advertisement

Alamy Stock Photo Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the yellow jersey, lifts his bicycle after the final stage.
# Champs Elyseé
Jonas Vingegaard wins second successive Tour de France
Jordi Meeus claimed the final stage honours.
JONAS VINGEGAARD WON his second successive Tour de France on Sunday after Jordi Meeus claimed the final stage honours on the Champs-Elysees in Paris.

Alamy Stock Photo Belgium's Jordi Meeus, front row right, crosses the finish line ahead of Belgium's Jasper Philipsen, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, far left. Alamy Stock Photo

Denmark’s Vingegaard crossed the finish line after the 21-day race around seven minutes ahead of Slovenia’s Tadej Pogacar, also a two-time champion.

Pogacar’s teammate Adam Yates of Great Britain rounded out the top three podium.

Vingegaard’s winning margin was the largest since 2014 when Italian Vincenzo Nibali took the fabled champion’s yellow jersey by 7min 39sec.

The world’s greatest bike race provided tense drama with spectacular backdrops as Vingegaard and Pogacar remained separated by seconds until the Dane edged ahead with a sensational individual time trial.

The following day on a 28km climb to the ski resort of Courchevel, Pogacar cracked, shouting “I’m gone, I’m dead” before Vingegaard killed off the race with a sensational final climb.

The event had been billed as a showdown between the defending champion Vingegaard and Pogacar, who has won the Tour twice and now come second twice.

– © AFP 2023

Written by AFP

