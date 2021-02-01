Tourism firms can apply for grants of up to €200,000 under new scheme

TOURISM BUSINESSES AFFECTED by the Covid-19 pandemic can apply for grants of up to €200,000 under a €55 million scheme launched today.

The Tourism Business Continuity Scheme (TBCS) was announced by Minister Catherine Martin in Budget 2021 and will be administered by Fáilte Ireland.

It will provide financial support to tourism companies that were unable to qualify for assistance under the government’s Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS).

Paul Kelly, CEO of Fáilte Ireland, said the scheme is designed to support firms that were not eligible for the CRSS.

“There are many tourism businesses that unfortunately fall outside of the remit of that scheme. So, this is really designed to try and catch as many of those as possible,” Kelly told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

He said between 1,200 and 1,600 businesses will be eligible for the new scheme.

Firms that fell outside the remit of the CRSS include some not-for-profit tourist attractions, cruise hire companies, boat tour operators, and caravan and camping businesses.

“There’s a whole range of different types of businesses that have fallen outside the CRSS and this scheme has been designed to catch those,” Kelly said.

Applications for the TBCS will open on 11 February.

If their application is approved, firms will receive a grant within weeks, Kelly added.