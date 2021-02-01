#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Monday 1 February 2021
Advertisement

Tourism firms can apply for grants of up to €200,000 under new scheme

Applications for the TBCS will open on 11 February.

By Órla Ryan Monday 1 Feb 2021, 9:14 AM
50 minutes ago 3,494 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5341317
Fanore caravan park, Co Clare (file photo).
Image: Shutterstock/mark_gusev
Fanore caravan park, Co Clare (file photo).
Fanore caravan park, Co Clare (file photo).
Image: Shutterstock/mark_gusev

TOURISM BUSINESSES AFFECTED by the Covid-19 pandemic can apply for grants of up to €200,000 under a €55 million scheme launched today.

The Tourism Business Continuity Scheme (TBCS) was announced by Minister Catherine Martin in Budget 2021 and will be administered by Fáilte Ireland.

It will provide financial support to tourism companies that were unable to qualify for assistance under the government’s Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS).

Paul Kelly, CEO of Fáilte Ireland, said the scheme is designed to support firms that were not eligible for the CRSS.

“There are many tourism businesses that unfortunately fall outside of the remit of that scheme. So, this is really designed to try and catch as many of those as possible,” Kelly told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

He said between 1,200 and 1,600 businesses will be eligible for the new scheme.

Firms that fell outside the remit of the CRSS include some not-for-profit tourist attractions, cruise hire companies, boat tour operators, and caravan and camping businesses.

“There’s a whole range of different types of businesses that have fallen outside the CRSS and this scheme has been designed to catch those,” Kelly said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Applications for the TBCS will open on 11 February.

If their application is approved, firms will receive a grant within weeks, Kelly added.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie