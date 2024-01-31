Tourism Ireland's St Patrick's Day 'Global Greening' initiative has officially been axed

TOURISM IRELAND HAS dropped the Global Greening initiative that lights up famous international locations in green for St Patrick’s Day.

It was paused last year due to the energy crisis, and the year before in support of Ukraine following Russia’s invasion.

It looks like the scalebacked lighting display is here to stay, as Cabinet was last night told that events and messaging this year will be largely up to individual Irish missions abroad. They may undertake “high profile greenings in their country as appropriate”.

In 2023, the international St Patrick’s Day programme included more than 70 cities, across 41 countries.

Cabinet was told that this level of ambition will be “more than matched in 2024″.

This year’s theme for St Patrick’s Day festivities is Ireland’s Future in the World, which aims to target young people at home, as well as the swathes that have emigrated in recent years.

A new website, Ireland.ie, will serve as a “central digital hub for Ireland’s international St. Patrick’s Day content”.

A festive greeting message will be developed for all missions to be used on social media channels as well.

The Taoiseach’s annual trip to the White House has attracted criticism amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, and the United States’ backing of Israel.

All 15 Cabinet ministers will undertake ministerial trips, alongside all 20 junior ministers.

However, this tradition is here to stay, the government says, as it plans to use the opportunity to share Irish views on the plight of Palestinians.