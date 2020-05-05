This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 5 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tourism, food and construction worst-hit by Covid-19 job losses

Social protection minister Regina Doherty said she would hope construction workers would be returning to work soon.

By Dominic McGrath Tuesday 5 May 2020, 9:19 AM
14 minutes ago 1,836 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5091372
Fine Gael's Regina Doherty said that the government would keep supporting people who are out of work.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Fine Gael's Regina Doherty said that the government would keep supporting people who are out of work.
Fine Gael's Regina Doherty said that the government would keep supporting people who are out of work.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

THE TOURISM, FOOD and retail sectors have all experienced the highest level of job losses because of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a new report.

The report, compiled by the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection, shows that the construction industry has also been badly hit since the start of the crisis. As of 24 April, 80% of construction workers were receiving state support. 

Currently, 1.1 million people are receiving some form of state support – the largest monthly increase in unemployment in the history of the state.  

The figures show that around 92% of staff in the accommodation and food sectors were either receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment or were on the Temporary Wage Subsidy scheme. 

The report says that the worst-hit group are “young, low-skilled, female and part-time”. 

“Lessons from the 2008 financial crisis in Ireland shows that this may adversely affect the employment prospects of these cohorts once the containment measures are rolled back”, the report states. 

It also warns that early indications suggest that younger people are likely to be detrimentally impacted by the crisis. 

“Given that those workers most affected by the initial waves of employment loss from the PUP [pandemic unemployment payment] data were younger workers, it may be likely that unemployment could remain relatively high for this group over coming years,” the report says. 

The report also says that some “form of transitional supports” for smaller firms will be needed as Ireland enters the recovery phase of the pandemic. 

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland programme this morning, Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection Regina Doherty said she hoped to see some people, such as construction workers, return to work and come off the Pandemic Unemployment Payment in the weeks to come as Ireland’s Covid-19 recovery plan begins. 

Related Reads

05.05.20 Covid-19: Here's what restrictions will be in place from today
01.05.20 Key dates: Here's the plan for unwinding restrictions and getting life in Ireland back to normal

“There will be other industries that won’t be as lucky,” she said. 

However, Doherty said that Covid-19 employment schemes were not sustainable in the long-term. While she declined to give a date to when such schemes will be extended until, Doherty said it “would be odd if we removed those resources before people to back to work”.

“What we need to do over the coming weeks is to recognise how we support people in the short term, until they get back to work, and how we support people in the longer term to get back to work”, Doherty said. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie