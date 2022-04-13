#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 13 April 2022
At least 10 killed as lorry and tourist bus collide in Egypt

The crash happened on a road about 27 miles south of the city of Aswan

By Press Association Wednesday 13 Apr 2022, 3:59 PM
Image: Uncredited
Image: Uncredited

A TOURIST BUS collided with a lorry on a road in southern Egypt and burst into flames, killing at least 10 people including four French and a Belgian, authorities said.

The crash happened on a road about 27 miles south of the city of Aswan, provincial authorities said. The bus was traveling to the Temple of Esna on the west bank of the Nile River, some 34 miles south of the ancient city of Luxor.

Along with the tourists, five Egyptians were killed in the crash.

At least 14 others were injured, including eight from France and six from Belgium, they said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

Many bodies were charred, and the injured suffered from burns, bruises and fractures, according to a health official who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to brief the media.

President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi posted on Twitter that he was closely following the crash and had instructed the government to “provide all medical and treatment care for the victims of the tragic accident”.

Aswan Provincial Governor Ashraf Attia said the injured were taken to hospitals and were in stable condition.

Wednesday’s accident came five days after a bus crashed on a road near the Red Sea, killing three including two Polish tourists.

Deadly traffic accidents claim thousands of lives every year in Egypt, which has a poor transportation safety record.

The crashes and collisions are mostly caused by speeding, bad roads or poor enforcement of traffic laws.

Egypt’s official statistics agency says there were around 10,000 road accidents in 2019, the most recent year for which statistics are available, leaving over 3,480 dead.

In 2018, there were 8,480 car accidents, causing over 3,080 deaths.

Press Association

