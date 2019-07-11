This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Six tourists killed by tornadoes and violent hailstorms in northern Greece

Dozens of other people have been injured after strong winds hit the region of Halkidiki.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 11 Jul 2019, 7:50 AM
5 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/4719870
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Alexandros Michailidis
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Alexandros Michailidis

SIX TOURISTS HAVE been killed by tornadoes and violent hailstorms in northern Greece.

Dozens of other people have been injured after strong winds hit the region of Halkidiki, near the city of Thessaloniki, according to police. 

“Six tourists were killed and at least 30 people were injured during this cyclone,” the head of civil protection in northern Greece said.

 The freak storm only lasted about 20 minutes, according to witnesses interviewed by state television ERT.

Television footage showed overturned cars, fallen trees, torn roofs and mudslides.

Deaths

A Czech couple died after strong winds blew their caravan away while a Russian man and his son were killed by a falling tree, police said.

Debris from a building killed a woman from Romania and her child.

According to port police, a fisherman in his 60s was also missing.

“It was an unprecedented phenomenon” with very strong winds, tornadoes and violent hailstorms, the civil protection chief said.

He added that Halkidiki had declared a state of emergency.

At least 140 rescue workers have been involved in the operation, an emergency chief said.

The minister for citizen protection Michalis Chryssohoidis will visit the site this morning.

The storms came after temperatures in Greece soared to 37 degrees over the past two days.

Includes reporting by © AFP 2019

COMMENTS (2)

