#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Wednesday 27 October 2021
Advertisement

Poll: Have you ever bought a ticket from a tout?

Today’s burning question.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 27 Oct 2021, 10:21 AM
1 hour ago 5,759 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5585025
Image: Shutterstock/aceshot1
Image: Shutterstock/aceshot1

THE FAI HAS warned fans against buying tickets for next month’s sold-out World Cup qualifier against Portugal at inflated prices from third-party websites or unauthorised sellers. 

Tickets for the game against a star-studded Portugal squad sold out within an hour of going on general sale yesterday morning, but some have since surfaced online, some priced at three times their face value.

The Association say anyone buying a touted ticket risks being denied entry to the game. 

This morning we want to know: Have you ever bought a ticket from a tout? 


Poll Results:

No (860)
Yes (324)


#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie