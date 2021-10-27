Poll: Have you ever bought a ticket from a tout?

THE FAI HAS warned fans against buying tickets for next month’s sold-out World Cup qualifier against Portugal at inflated prices from third-party websites or unauthorised sellers.

Tickets for the game against a star-studded Portugal squad sold out within an hour of going on general sale yesterday morning, but some have since surfaced online, some priced at three times their face value.

The Association say anyone buying a touted ticket risks being denied entry to the game.

