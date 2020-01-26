Gardaí awaiting further toxicology results following deaths of three children in Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE AWAITING further toxicology results following postmortems on three children who were found dead at a house in Newcastle, Dublin on Friday.

Postmortems were carried out by Assistant State Pathologist, Margot Bolster at Dublin City Morgue yesterday evening.

The three siblings, Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3) McGinley were discovered at around 7.45pm on Friday by responding gardaí.

Gardaí are investigating the “unexplained circumstances” surrounding their deaths and said interim postmortem results are not being published for operational reasons, with further toxicology results awaited.

A woman was also taken to hospital for treatment on Friday evening and remains at Tallaght University Hospital.

No arrests have been made and An Garda Síochana continue to investigate all the circumstances of these unexplained deaths.

The house at Parson’s Court in Newcastle remains sealed off today and is being examined by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Source: Sam Boal

A family liaison officer has been appointed and is in contact with the father and the extended family, a garda spokesperson said.

The bodies were removed from the scene at around 10am yesterday by ambulance.

It’s understood gardaí do not believe the children died of natural causes, but the results of the post-mortems will further determine the course of the investigation.

It’s understood a note was found on the door of the property.

Local representatives and other members of the community have been expressing their shock at last night’s discovery on social media.

Councillor Emer Higgins described it as a small, quiet area and a tight-knit community.