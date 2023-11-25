WB Yeats, mullets and Chaos Emeralds: Kielty's first outing is textbook Toy Show

PATRICK KIELTY HAS been in the Late Late Show hot seat for a few months now, but it’s nights like these that will decide the Co Down man’s legacy as host.

His predecessor Ryan Tubridy was often quick to note that his reputation as “the Toy Man” among the children of Ireland often superseded the rest of the work he did as a presenter.

What is usually a night of celebration in the Irish calendar this year falls against a backdrop of tumult and tragedy, as a knife attack hospitalised three children on Thursday, one of whom remains in a critical condition at the time of writing. A woman in her 30s was also hospitalised.

Alluding to the events that engulfed Dublin on Thursday, Kielty began tonight’s show by saying: “Given the events of the last 24 hours it is important to remember what this time of year is all about. We’re thinking of every family that needs an extra hug tonight.”

Once the show began in earnest, it became clear that there would be no revolutionising of the format. Kielty immediately settled in to doing a sturdy job of remaining interested while being shown dinosaurs and Sonic the Hedgehog. He performed admirably.

Ryan Tubridy’s frantic awkwardness was not particularly missed. Kielty handled himself well, not forcing the issue as toy exhibits dragged on somewhat, clearly aware that it’s far less uncomfortable to let the kids mess around with the toys than it is to rush them along. In one particularly weird and funny moment, Kielty called a child a “lick” for shouting out one of his teachers, which feels like he’s a man who will take to this role quite naturally.

One of the standout “toy testers” was seven-year-old Sheamie, sporting the kind of mullet most men will never be brave enough to attempt. There was Stevie, who belted out Ireland’s Call before being surprised by Bundee Aki and Peter O’Mahony. There was Sophia from Cork who started rapping while wearing an oversized cowboy hat. All of the classics. One kid drew Kielty in Japanese manga-style, which feels like new territory, but for the most part it was textbook Toy Show.

Kielty was even able to pull off a children’s books segment, which presumably sent a chill down Ryan Tubridy’s spine somewhere. This bit was punctuated by an almost needlessly good performance of WB Yeats’ Aedh Wishes For The Cloths of Heaven.

Not she wishes for the cloths of heaven 🫶🤍 #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/gClUlLZxh8 — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) November 24, 2023

One of the most touching moments of the evening saw a young woman named Sophie surprised at a private screening of the Toy Show by the RTÉ crew and brought by private bus to the studio to test out some toys and get a weeklong trip to the Walt Disney Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Eight-year-old Sophie burst into tears when Patrick went live to her family viewing party to tell her there was a magic bus for her and her family to bring her to the Toy Show studio #ToyShow #LateLateToyShow #PatrickKielty | https://t.co/2dlRQn5JEM pic.twitter.com/x3J9pjBnSv — Entertainment on RTÉ (@RTE_Ents) November 24, 2023

Many who watched will also have wondered throughout what was going on with Elfvis, half-elf, half-Elvis, who appeared to be stuck in a box on stage, only ever called upon to deliver Patrick Kielty’s post. While Elfvis did not get the speaking time he deserved, he will be remembered as a pivotal part of this year’s Toy Show.

As usual, the Toy Show-watching public could be relied upon to a give a good account of themselves with respect to the Toy Show appeal, this year donating a total of €3,108,000.

In that respect, as with all others, this year’s Toy Show was exactly what audiences of children, parents and nostalgic millennials will have expected and hoped for.

At the end of the day, Kielty’s inaugural Toy Show was uneventful, predictable and pleasant. All things considered, it’s probably the best he could have hoped for.