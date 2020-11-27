#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 27 November 2020
Photos: An early peek at the Toy Show set and the performance that moved Ryan Tubridy to tears

The set this year was influenced by the works of Roald Dahl.

By Michelle Hennessy Friday 27 Nov 2020, 6:00 AM
Toy Show Set EMBARGOED 010 Isabella Douglas (4), Noah Oglesby (12) and Enya Allen (8) are pictured with Ryan Tubridy Source: Andres Poveda

IT WILL BE a different kind of Late Late Toy Show this year, but from the look of the stunning set it still promises to be a special and emotional night.

Yesterday presenter Ryan Tubridy checked out the set with children from the Spotlight Stage School, who were dressed as some of Roald Dahl’s best known characters like Matilda and Charlie.

The set this year was influenced by the works of Dahl and features nods to some of his most famous works including Willy Wonka, The Twits, and James and the Giant Peach.

It also features a special reading area for book reviewers who will join Tubridy tonight and a giant screen so he can be joined by the virtual audience.

Toy Show Set EMBARGOED 003 Matilda aka Eve Murphy (9) on the set with Ryan. Source: Andres Poveda

Tubridy recently told how he was brought to tears by one moment on the upcoming Late Late Toy Show and it has been revealed this morning that it was a collaboration from groups of children across the globe joining to sing Take That’s hit song Rule the World.

The singers featured in the performance all have Irish connections and have joined together to send messages to their loved ones back in Ireland.

unnamed Singer Eva Norton from Lucan in Dublin. Source: RTÉ

During the song, singer Eva Norton from Lucan in Dublin will lead the performance from studio, joined by Ryan Tillman from Adelaide, Emma Rosemond in Time Square, the Aisling Ceili Ballad Group in New York City, Shay Gallagher in Bahrain, Lili Joy Kelly in Perth, Tara Neiland in South Korea, and the Ginnity, Melady, Kelly and Lenehan Families in Adelaide.

The Aisling Ceili Ballad in New York got up at 6am to head to a deserted Times Square to film their piece during the week of the US Presidential Election.

Source: RTÉ

During the performance, a guest star will also make a special appearance and join in.

“I don’t think there will be a dry eye in the land tonight when this performance is beamed across the country,” Tubridy said.

“Seeing these children – who all have much missed and much-loved family back here in Ireland – come together to sing from every corner on Rule the World I think it will soften the hardest of hearts.”

Source: Andres Poveda

“It’s a performance that encapsulates the year that was, and bright hopes for the future and that children everywhere are going to go on to rule the world, it’s really something very, very special and of the moment and I’m not ashamed to admit that it really did stop me in my tracks and I was overcome with emotion.

“There are going to be many memorable moments on tonight’s Late Late Toy Show, this is certainly a special one.”

The show is on at 9.35pm on RTÉ One. 

Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

