RTÉ made a loss of over €2.2 million on Toy Show The Musical

RTÉ HAS PROVIDED documents detailing the financial impact of last year’s Toy Show The Musical project ahead of this week’s Oireachtas committee meetings.

Documents seen by The Journal reveal that the inaugural Toy Show musical last year made just €495,961 in revenue against costs of €2,699,193. In total, the project made a loss of €2,203,231.

RTÉ’s economic forecast for the second quarter of 2022 and had factored revenue from the event as being worth €3.215 million, based on the assumption that 83.75% of tickets would be sold across 54 shows.

Meeting this target would have required selling over 90,000 tickets. In the end, RTÉ sold just 11,044 tickets across 27 performances (as half of the shows ended up being cancelled), the documents show.

Comp and guest tickets made up 5,573 total audience members, while competition winners made up a further 3,645. Including RTÉ guests, free tickets, and competition winners, Toy Show The Musical managed to fill just 41% of the available capacity of the Convention Centre.

At the time, RTÉ reported that cancellations were due to illness among the cast and crew. These cancellations ended up forcing refunds worth €251,000.

A breakdown of costs associated with the musical, which was spearheaded by RTÉ’s Director of Strategy Rory Coveney, shows that almost half of the cost went towards hiring the Convention Centre venue, and “showrunning costs”.

Just over half a million was spent on creative team and management costs, while €369,853 went on rehearsal costs. €156,020 was spent on “marketing and press”.

Speaking on Morning Ireland, Labour Party Marie Sherlock said: “I must say, in some ways I’m kind of almost gobsmacked at what we’re learning… Actual revenues were only about 15% of the forecast revenues.”

“I know the phrase ‘flop’ has been used, but that’s more than a flop, that is an absolute disaster in terms of the planning that went into that show and how it could have failed so badly,” said the Senator, who sat on the Oireachtas Media Committee last week in place of her colleague Annie Hoey.

Documents pertaining to Toy Show The Musical have been made public following amid the scandal that has engulfed RTÉ in the wake of the discovery that a barter account had been used to make unreported payments totalling €345,000 to presenter Ryan Tubridy.

What has followed is a wholesale examination of the national broadcaster’s corporate governance, financial and cultural practices. RTÉ executives appeared before two Oireachtas committees last week and will do so again this week, beginning with the Media Committee at 1.30pm this afternoon.

Ryan Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly have agreed to appear before the committees as early as next week.

With reporting by Christina Finn