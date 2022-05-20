Casting opens for RTÉ's Toy Show The Musical

Toy Show the Musical is set to open at the Convention Centre in December

CASTING IS NOW open for RTÉ’s Toy Show The Musical, with girls aged between 11 and 16 being sought to play the lead role.

The musical, which is set to premier at the Convention Centre in Dublin on 10 December, is based on the annual Late Late Toy Show and will be all about one girl’s own Toy Show adventure.

The casting call is for the lead role of Nell, who is described as “a bright and brilliant 12-year-old girl with a wonderful spirit and great singing and dancing skills”.

Casting Director Maureen Hughes, who worked on hits like Love/Hate, The Butcher Boy and Once, is looking for auditionees between the age of 11 and 16 with a playing age of 12.

To apply to be cast, applicants need to record a short video and submit an application form here.

Both Hughes and director Séimí Campbell will be reviewing the videos and want to see applicants on video:

Singing a verse and chorus of a song of their choice.

Telling them a bit about themself including any experience they may have in singing, acting, dancing, playing an instrument

Telling them about any interesting hobbies or party pieces.

Any successful applicants will be shortlisted for an in-person audition in June, where they will meet with Hughes and perform a monologue or a short poem as well as being asked to sing.

Details on how to apply can be found here.